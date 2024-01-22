Spirit Airlines, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $729.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Airlines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,749,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 171,462 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 322,215 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.