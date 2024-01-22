Spirit Airlines, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $729.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,749,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 171,462 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 322,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

