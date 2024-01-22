Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Citigroup cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $729.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

