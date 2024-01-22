STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 177,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 924,910 shares of company stock worth $30,053,238. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,102,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 503,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,002,000 after buying an additional 492,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after buying an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $29.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

