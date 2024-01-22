Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Casey O’connor Sells 4,692 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 4,692 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $15,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 0.6 %

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

