Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $226,856.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $226,856.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $894,877. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 289,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 219,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 139,501 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

