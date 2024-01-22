Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. On average, analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $894,877 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

