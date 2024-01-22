StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,171,000 after acquiring an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

