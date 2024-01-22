StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $1.07 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

