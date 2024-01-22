Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $220.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

