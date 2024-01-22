StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.16.

SVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

