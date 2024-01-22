Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 10,265 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

JD opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

