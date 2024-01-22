Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,014,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.18.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at 78.58 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 78.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 66.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

