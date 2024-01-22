Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nuvei worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

About Nuvei

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

