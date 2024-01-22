Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,587 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRH. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.