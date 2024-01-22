Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.