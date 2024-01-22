Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

