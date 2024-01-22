Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 690,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:INDA opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.