Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 688,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.31. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

