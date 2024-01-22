Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

