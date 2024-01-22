Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of JOYY worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 751,909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 55.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 515,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $15,925,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ YY opened at $29.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

