Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

SHO stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

