Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 118,791 Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,791 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of TDCX worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TDCX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TDCX by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TDCX by 25.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TDCX by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. TDCX Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.17.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). TDCX had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.40 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

