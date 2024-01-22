Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
