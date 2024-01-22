Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
VLUE stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
