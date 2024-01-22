Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,096,000 after purchasing an additional 777,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,269,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after buying an additional 440,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after buying an additional 237,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

