Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

ORI stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORI

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.