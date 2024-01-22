Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,026 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of SLR Investment worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $824.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 123.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

