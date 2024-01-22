Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,250 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 484.24%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.