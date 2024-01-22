Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

