Sycomore Asset Management Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $146.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.