Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,583 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.68 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

