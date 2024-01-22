Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $163.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $164.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

