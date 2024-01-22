Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 382.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 111.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

