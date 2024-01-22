Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tanger during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tanger by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Tanger during the 4th quarter worth $4,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

