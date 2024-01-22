Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tanger worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tanger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,882,000 after purchasing an additional 399,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tanger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tanger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after buying an additional 261,933 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tanger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after buying an additional 104,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

