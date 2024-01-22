Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million.

NYSE:TARO opened at $42.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

