TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,912 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 252.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

