TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RH were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in RH by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock

NYSE RH opened at $259.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

