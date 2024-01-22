TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Aura Biosciences worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 192.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $65,472.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 1,560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $14,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,305,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $65,472.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,320 shares of company stock valued at $225,243. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

AURA opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

