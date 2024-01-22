TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

