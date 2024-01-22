TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

