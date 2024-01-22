TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:MT opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

