TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 136,800 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Ardelyx worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $34,447.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $34,447.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,769 shares of company stock worth $2,301,101 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

