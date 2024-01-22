TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 14,607 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 260.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Disc Medicine worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRON. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,560,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of IRON stock opened at $64.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

