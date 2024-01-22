TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 74,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,334 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.