TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 32.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.57. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

