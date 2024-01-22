TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 815,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanmina by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 286,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $51.14 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

