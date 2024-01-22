TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.