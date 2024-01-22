TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,800 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,930,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

